Strong Tower Advisory Services Purchases 1,348 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 0.9% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in PayPal were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 151,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $732,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.16.

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.78. 5,163,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,128,286. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $95.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.15. The firm has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

