SysGroup (LON:SYS) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of SysGroup plc (LON:SYS – Get Free Report) were up 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 33 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.39). Approximately 85,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 77,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.37).

SysGroup Trading Up 4.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £15.90 million, a PE ratio of 2,950.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Insider Activity at SysGroup

In related news, insider Heejae Chae acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £43,500 ($52,580.68). Corporate insiders own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

SysGroup Company Profile

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of managed information technology (IT) and cloud hosting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. It offers consultancy services, such as strategic reviews, cloud consultancy, security assessments, incident response planning, platform migration, and architecture audits.

See Also

