Terra Classic Price Down 2.7% This Week (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Terra Classic has a market cap of $348.50 million and $11.02 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002461 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001672 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,833,568,296,363 coins and its circulating supply is 5,806,815,213,125 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.