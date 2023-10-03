The Graph Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. The Graph has a market cap of $809.61 million and approximately $29.02 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0876 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Graph Profile

The Graph’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,763,434,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,237,869,692 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

