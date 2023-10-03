The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Short Interest Down 6.9% in September

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the August 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.49. 179,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.83. Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $48.21.

In related news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $66,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,099.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 3,250 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $150,442.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,701.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $66,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,099.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 3,407.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Greenbrier Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

