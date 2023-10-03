Traxx (TRAXX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $125,739.12

Traxx (TRAXX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Traxx has a market cap of $348,776.65 and approximately $125,739.12 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traxx token can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Traxx has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000891 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000026 BTC.
Traxx Token Profile
Traxx’s genesis date was March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,845,574 tokens. Traxx’s official website is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.
