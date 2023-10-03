Uquid Coin 24-Hour Volume Tops $130,729.89 (UQC)

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $27.62 million and approximately $130,729.89 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for about $2.76 or 0.00010065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is a system that simplifies the use of cryptocurrencies by offering debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR, as well as cryptocurrency ATMs around the world. It was awarded “the top debit card of the year” in 2016. The UQUD team plans to use the Ethereum blockchain to improve their services and offer new features such as visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) will serve as the platform’s medium of exchange.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

