Verge Hits Market Cap of $56.13 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Verge has a market capitalization of $56.13 million and $1.50 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,428.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.24 or 0.00234228 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.39 or 0.00832674 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00013840 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.99 or 0.00539553 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00056616 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00134522 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,627,463 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

