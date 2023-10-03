Vertcoin (VTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10,626.97

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0428 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $10,626.97 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,446.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00238796 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.81 or 0.00833825 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00013566 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.09 or 0.00536010 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00057127 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00131720 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,766,797 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.