Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) SVP Sells $300,906.00 in Stock

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) SVP Mark David Denny sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $300,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,546.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

VTLE stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.14. The stock had a trading volume of 752,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,656. Vital Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 3.33.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.28. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 57.79%. The firm had revenue of $335.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vital Energy during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

VTLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Vital Energy from $39.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

