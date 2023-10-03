Wanchain Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $36.55 million and $1.70 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00034232 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025758 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00011383 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,161,621 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.