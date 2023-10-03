Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Short Interest Up 15.1% in September

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 662,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,008. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.89. The company has a quick ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.39). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $379.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.87 EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $126,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,023,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,734,000 after buying an additional 63,814 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 2,577,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,285,000 after buying an additional 132,079 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,264,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,128,000 after buying an additional 19,313 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after buying an additional 909,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,071,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

