Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Jon Blotner Sells 4,255 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) insider Jon Blotner sold 4,255 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $244,492.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wayfair Stock Performance

NYSE:W traded down $5.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.91. 5,426,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,239,126. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.88 and a 200 day moving average of $54.11. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $90.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 3.17.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $45,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.69.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

