Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,465,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,441 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 0.8% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.63% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $76,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.76. The stock had a trading volume of 734,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,596. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.34. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

