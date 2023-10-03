Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Buys 610 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 420.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,392,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $372.59. 439,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.08. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

