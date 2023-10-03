Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,029 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after buying an additional 23,465 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 284.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 30,299 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 22,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,868,726. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.51. The firm has a market cap of $429.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,166 shares of company stock valued at $4,852,057. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

