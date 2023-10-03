Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Structure Therapeutics (GPCR)

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GPCR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/3/2023 – Structure Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Structure Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $50.00 to $92.00.

9/29/2023 – Structure Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $50.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2023 – Structure Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $46.00 to $97.00.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

GPCR traded up $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.97. 1,399,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,416. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.81. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $65.51.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $426,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $476,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,039,000. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

