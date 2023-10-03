Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

WSM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.94.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM traded down $3.53 on Tuesday, hitting $150.68. 1,035,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,833. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.12. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,533 shares of company stock valued at $16,608,604 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $3,429,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

