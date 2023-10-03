WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:WTRE) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:WTRE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.81% of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 165,587 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of WTRE traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,578. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.87. WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $19.08.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (WTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global real estate companies that have direct and\u002For indirect exposure to technology, sciences, or e-commerce. Holdings are selected based on a proprietary technology score and a leverage screening.

