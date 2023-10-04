1irstGold (1GOLD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $119.84

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. 1irstGold has a market cap of $4.69 million and approximately $119.84 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstGold token can currently be purchased for approximately $57.92 or 0.00210259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded 548.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1irstGold Token Profile

1irstGold’s launch date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

