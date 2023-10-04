81,532 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by Values Added Financial LLC

Values Added Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.1% of Values Added Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,067,692,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295,255 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,099 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $38.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,624,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,982,929. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.50.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

