AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.86-$11.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.86-11.06 EPS.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $147.69. 3,157,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,552,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.38. AbbVie has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Read Our Latest Report on ABBV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.