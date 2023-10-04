AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.86-$11.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.86-11.06 EPS.
AbbVie Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $147.69. 3,157,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,552,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.38. AbbVie has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.53.
Read Our Latest Report on ABBV
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Institutions Are Buying Under Appreciated Consumer Staples Now
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Stocks For the Resurgent Energy Rally
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Zscaler: A Leader in Cybersecurity Soars with Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.