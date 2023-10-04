Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 32.34% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $96.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Accolade updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Accolade Stock Down 3.6 %

ACCD traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,824. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $737.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.81. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Accolade by 9.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 1.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 10.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 46.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACCD shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Accolade from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

