Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 539 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

Walmart Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.99. 3,820,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,868,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The stock has a market cap of $433.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.78 and a 200 day moving average of $154.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,166 shares of company stock worth $4,852,057 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

