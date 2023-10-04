Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $876,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after buying an additional 176,739 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,544,387,000 after acquiring an additional 244,251 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,626,000 after acquiring an additional 382,510 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,419,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,139,469,000 after purchasing an additional 85,913 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.47.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:LMT traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $401.41. 1,027,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,979. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $388.10 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $101.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

