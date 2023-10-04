Accurate Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its position in International Business Machines by 54.8% during the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 3,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,826,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533,159. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.21. The firm has a market cap of $128.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

