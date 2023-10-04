Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,748 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,748 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.87. 6,882,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,677. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

