Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Director Ronald C. Foster Sells 1,000 Shares

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $103,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,334.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS remained flat at $98.95 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 52,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,295. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $126.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $415.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.11 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.57.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

