ADVFN (LON:AFN) Trading Down 10.3%

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.16). 129,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 825% from the average session volume of 13,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.18).

ADVFN Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £5.98 million, a PE ratio of -162.50 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.43.

ADVFN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADVFN Plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information primarily through the Internet and research services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers stock, crypto, forex, and commodity market information to the private investors, and other international retail markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADVFN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVFN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.