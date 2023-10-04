Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $1,638,600.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $1,638,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,807,861.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.41. 5,816,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,455,393. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.10 and its 200-day moving average is $126.93. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. KeyCorp raised their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Melius started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 14,678.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,306,000 after buying an additional 1,885,611 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,147,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after buying an additional 1,103,413 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

