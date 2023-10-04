Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,502 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,561 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Akamai Technologies worth $9,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 40.0% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $255,227.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $255,227.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,791.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,946 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,484 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.05. 760,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,328. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.65. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.75. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $109.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AKAM

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.