Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Free Report) (TSE:AXR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.47. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 534,500 shares.

Alexco Resource Trading Up 4.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $76.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexco Resource

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXU. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,532,241 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after buying an additional 614,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 30,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

Featured Stories

