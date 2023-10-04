Algorand (ALGO) Market Capitalization Hits $780.37 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. Algorand has a total market cap of $780.37 million and $23.12 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.0987 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00036184 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00025028 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00011343 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,906,853,620 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

