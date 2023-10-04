Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM) Shares Up 5%

Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 245,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 948% from the average session volume of 23,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$917,700.00, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.20.

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds 50% interest in the Greenbelt Property comprising 27 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 410 hectares located south of Bissett, Manitoba. It also has an option agreement to purchase a 100% interest in the Moose Gold Property located in the Bisset Gold Mining Camp, Manitoba.

