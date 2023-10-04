Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM) Trading Up 5%

Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM – Get Free Report) shares were up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 245,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 948% from the average daily volume of 23,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Alliance Mining Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$917,700.00, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.20.

Alliance Mining Company Profile

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds 50% interest in the Greenbelt Property comprising 27 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 410 hectares located south of Bissett, Manitoba. It also has an option agreement to purchase a 100% interest in the Moose Gold Property located in the Bisset Gold Mining Camp, Manitoba.

