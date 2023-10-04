ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at UBS Group

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 317.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ALX Oncology from $48.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on ALX Oncology from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.90.

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.47. 2,964,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,492. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $13.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92. The company has a market cap of $266.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a current ratio of 12.49.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ALX Oncology news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 7,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $47,889.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,713 shares in the company, valued at $363,248.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALX Oncology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 40.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 671.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

