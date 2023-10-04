Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 4th (ALPN, CNI, CP, FCF, HSII, JNJ, LEJU, LKQ, LTRPA, MDLZ)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, October 4th:

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$171.00 to C$168.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP)

had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$110.00 to C$109.00.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $89.00 to $86.00.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

