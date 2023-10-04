Analyzing Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL) and Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY)

Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) and Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Pineapple Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Pineapple Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Franklin Wireless has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pineapple Energy has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Pineapple Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pineapple Energy has a consensus price target of $5.60, indicating a potential upside of 522.22%. Given Pineapple Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pineapple Energy is more favorable than Franklin Wireless.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franklin Wireless and Pineapple Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Wireless $45.95 million 0.81 -$2.86 million ($0.24) -13.12 Pineapple Energy $27.52 million 0.33 -$10.35 million ($1.60) -0.56

Franklin Wireless has higher revenue and earnings than Pineapple Energy. Franklin Wireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pineapple Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Wireless and Pineapple Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Wireless -6.23% -6.94% -5.33% Pineapple Energy -20.99% -16.74% -6.75%

Summary

Franklin Wireless beats Pineapple Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, consumer home gateway customer-premises equipment (CPE), and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect. It also offers IOT server platform and application, which comprises Pintrac, a cloud based telecom grade server platform; Pintrac Mobile Device Management, an LTE hotspot; Pintrac Pet, a pet tracking application; and Pintrac Auto that tracks, locates, and manages vehicles for consumers and businesses, which integrates hardware and software enabling machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company directly markets its products to wireless operators, as well as indirectly through strategic partners and distributors located primarily in the North America, the Caribbean and South America, and Asia. Franklin Wireless Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Energy Inc. engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries. It primarily serves residential homeowners, as well as commercial owners, other municipal customers, energy services companies, and other utilities. Pineapple Energy Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

