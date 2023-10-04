Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY) Raises Dividend to GBX 71.30 Per Share

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 71.30 ($0.86) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Andrews Sykes Group’s previous dividend of $14.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Andrews Sykes Group Stock Down 0.5 %
ASY opened at GBX 734 ($8.87) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £308.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1,843.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 630.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 594.28. Andrews Sykes Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 450 ($5.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 775 ($9.37).
Andrews Sykes Group Company Profile
