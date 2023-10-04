Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY) Raises Dividend to GBX 71.30 Per Share

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 71.30 ($0.86) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Andrews Sykes Group’s previous dividend of $14.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Andrews Sykes Group Stock Down 0.5 %

ASY opened at GBX 734 ($8.87) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £308.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1,843.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 630.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 594.28. Andrews Sykes Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 450 ($5.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 775 ($9.37).

Andrews Sykes Group Company Profile

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

