Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Shares Down 2.8%

Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Get Free Report) was down 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34.10 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.42). Approximately 62,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 131,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.44).

The firm has a market capitalization of £27.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,500.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 31.71.

Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, buckets and riddles, carp essentials, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

