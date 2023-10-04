Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.8% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. United Bank lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ COST traded up $6.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $571.83. 721,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $253.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $526.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $576.19.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.93.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

