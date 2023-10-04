Anthony J. Recupero Sells 1,712 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $36,225.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,703.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Shares of SIBN stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.54. 379,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,482. The company has a current ratio of 11.68, a quick ratio of 10.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.45. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

