Aphria (TSE:APHA) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Aphria Inc. (TSE:APHA – Get Free Report) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$16.41 and last traded at C$16.55. 9,609,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 6,161,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.53.

Aphria Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

