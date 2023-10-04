Arbitrum Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.12 Billion (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and $126.89 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00003177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum launched on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.87808767 USD and is down -5.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 512 active market(s) with $185,889,735.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

