Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Major Shareholder Ares Management Llc Purchases 150,000 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,762,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,690,846. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, September 15th, Ares Management Llc acquired 100,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,479,000.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Ares Management Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00.

On Monday, August 28th, Ares Management Llc acquired 7,397 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $110,511.18.

On Thursday, August 24th, Ares Management Llc acquired 37,557 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $573,495.39.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Ares Management Llc purchased 179,168 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,717,978.56.

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded up $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.37. 900,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.95 and its 200-day moving average is $92.90. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $107.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.82 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Boston Partners bought a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,186,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 538.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,872,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,257,000 after buying an additional 1,579,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,777,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ares Management by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,928,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,322,000 after buying an additional 1,261,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ares Management by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,502,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,383,000 after buying an additional 922,675 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Management from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

