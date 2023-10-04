Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Sells 58 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,849 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.1% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $597.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.93.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $5.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $570.63. 786,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,668. The company has a market cap of $252.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $576.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $554.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $526.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

