Atlas Mara (LON:ATMA) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

Atlas Mara Limited (LON:ATMA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Atlas Mara shares last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 3,117,326 shares traded.
Atlas Mara Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £108,926.95 and a PE ratio of -0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.07.
About Atlas Mara
Atlas Mara Limited is a private equity firm specializing in potential and bolt-on acquisitions. The firm prefers to invest in the sub-Saharan African market, though it also invests outside Africa. It considers investments in the financial services sector. The firm was formerly known as Atlas Mara Co Nvest Ltd.
