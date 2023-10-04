Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.87

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as low as $0.68. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 381,474 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATOS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $89.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Equities research analysts forecast that Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Atossa Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 27.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 930,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 90,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

