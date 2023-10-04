Augustine Asset Management Inc. Acquires 177 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. United Bank lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DD. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD remained flat at $73.49 on Wednesday. 1,433,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.35. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.57.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.