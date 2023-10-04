Augustine Asset Management Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in HSBC by 27.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 5.9% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSBC stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,567. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $156.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.04.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.19%. On average, research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 825 ($9.97) in a research note on Monday, August 14th. CICC Research raised HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $746.20.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

